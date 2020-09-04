STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala expects Onam clusters, CM says next 14 days crucial

Pinarayi says reporting of fewer Covid cases in the past few days was a result of fewer tests; some studies had forecast that cases may peak by October-end

Published: 04th September 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pandemic might have taken the sheen off the Onam festivities, but it was celebrated with fervour. Now, the state government is concerned that the celebrations, though on a limited scale,  might result in a peak of Covid-19 cases in the coming two weeks and formation of Onam clusters. 

Echoing the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his daily briefing on Thursday said the next 14 days would be crucial for the state. He also added that caution should become the watchword for people in these days. At the same time, for the fourth consecutive day, the number of recovered patients exceeded active cases in the state. 

“A peak in cases is expected. If it happens, it could be attributed to Onam. As part of the celebrations, the markets and public spaces were bustling with people. Hence, chances of people coming into close contact were high. Besides, people from other places/states came to their native places to celebrate Onam. All these might result in an increase in cases. But to confirm the same, we might have to wait for at least 14 days,” said the chief minister. 

“It should become the individual responsibility of all to ensure that they didn’t give chances to transmit the virus to others or fall victim to the same. Special attention should be given to senior citizens as, during Onam, they might have come into contact with many persons.” Pinarayi also observed that while shopping centres and malls followed the Covid protocol in a satisfactory manner in general, it was flouted at some places. 

He also said the reporting of fewer cases in the past few days was a result of fewer tests, as people were reluctant to visit the testing centres because of Onam. “The festival also had its effect on the number of tests being carried out at private hospitals and labs. The reporting of less number of cases doesn’t mean that one could lower their guard against the virus. The cases will go up once the collection and testing of samples become normal,” said Pinarayi. The state had a test positivity rate (TPR) of above eight per cent in the past two days, while agencies like the World Health Organisation recommend that maintaining the rate below five per cent is desirable, he added. The TPR is a vital mark in assessing the spread of an outbreak and it refers to the number of positive cases per hundred tests.

The CM said though the state didn’t witness a caseload as expected in August, some studies had forecast that cases may peak by October end.

“Since the lifting of lockdown, more than nine lakh people had entered the state. Of the 9,10,684 returnees, 5,62,693 people came from other states, while 3,47,991 were from abroad. Of the returnees, 61.26 percent had come from red zone areas,” said the chief minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp