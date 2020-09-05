Chennithala, Kodiyeri spar over Bineesh’s Bengaluru drug case link

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after fresh allegations over the Bengaluru drug case were raised against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and Kodiyeri crossed swords over the issue. Terming it shocking that a drug case accused had direct links with the CPM state secretary’s son, Chennithala claimed that the chief minister was trying to trivialise the issue. The CPM state secretary’s house has been extending all support to the drug case accused, he alleged, and demanded an in-depth probe into the Kerala links in the case. Terming the chief minister’s silence mysterious, Chennithala said he would write to the CM seeking investigation by the state Narcotics Cell.

Kodiyeri, meanwhile, shot back, challenging Chennithala to hand over evidence, if he has any, to the investigation agency. Bineesh has already responded in the matter and investigation by a central agency is currently on. “If Bineesh has done anything illegal, let him face legal action and undergo punishment. If it’s a case worth hanging, let them hang him,” he said, making it clear that the party won’t protect anyone. At the same time, reiterating BJP’s allegation of links between the gold smuggling and drug cases, Chennithala too claimed both cases were closely linked.

“What’s happening in the state? The CMO is supporting the smuggling mafia while the CPM state secretary’s residence supports drug rackets. Why is the CPM state secretary silent on the same?” asked Chennithala. He demanded that the state police should probe the link between the accused in the two cases. “Are the police shying away because these are dealings by the CPM state secretary’s son?” he asked.

Responding to questions at a press conference later, Kodiyeri said the BJP and UDF are now feeling the heat over the smuggling case. Most of the arrested belong to either Muslim League or BJP. “Such campaigns will not hold water. Investigation is being carried out by Central agencies. Let them probe everything. Instead of trying to cash in on the issue, Chennithala should hand over the evidence to the probe team. While raising allegations, he should also try to prove the same,” he said.Stating that the Congress party’s attempt was to create a smokescreen with such allegations, he went on to ask if any parent would protect their children if they came to know about such things.

Customs to grill gold smuggling accused

Kochi: The Customs will interrogate K T Rameez, the mastermind behind the gold smuggling case, over his alleged links with Kochi native Anoop Mohammad who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with drugs at Bengaluru. Sources in the Customs said the interrogation aims to verify reports that Anoop and Rameez are e associates. “We don’t have any concrete evidence yet. Rameez frequently visited Bengaluru and has several friends there. We do not know whether he was involved in the drug business,” said a Customs official.

Actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Karnataka

Bengaluru: After five hours of grilling by the CCB sleuths, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with the drug menace in Sandalwood, the city police commissioner said in a press meet on Friday. A few other actors are likely to be detained based on her statement before the investigation officer, he said. “We have found links between international drug peddlers and Ragini. We are analysing her phones, laptops and other gadgets seized from her house,” he added. The CCB in Bengaluru carried out a search at the residence of Ragini.