STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chennithala, Kodiyeri spar over Bineesh’s Bengaluru drug case link

CPM secretary’s house backing drug rackets: Oppn leader | Won’t protect son: Kodiyeri

Published: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after fresh allegations over the Bengaluru drug case were raised against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and Kodiyeri crossed swords over the issue. Terming it shocking that a drug case accused had direct links with the CPM state secretary’s son, Chennithala claimed that the chief minister was trying to trivialise the issue. The CPM state secretary’s house has been extending all support to the drug case accused, he alleged, and demanded an in-depth probe into the Kerala links in the case. Terming the chief minister’s silence mysterious, Chennithala said he would write to the CM seeking investigation by the state Narcotics Cell.  

Kodiyeri, meanwhile, shot back, challenging Chennithala to hand over evidence, if he has any, to the investigation agency. Bineesh has already responded in the matter and investigation by a central agency is currently on. “If Bineesh has done anything illegal, let him face legal action and undergo punishment. If it’s a case worth hanging, let them hang him,” he said, making it clear that the party won’t protect anyone. At the same time, reiterating  BJP’s allegation of links between the gold smuggling and drug cases, Chennithala too claimed both cases were closely linked.

“What’s happening in the state? The CMO is supporting the smuggling mafia while the CPM state secretary’s residence supports drug rackets. Why is the CPM state secretary silent on the same?” asked Chennithala. He demanded that the state police should probe the link between the accused in the two cases. “Are the police shying away because these are dealings by the CPM state secretary’s son?” he asked. 

Responding to questions at a press conference later, Kodiyeri said the BJP and UDF are now feeling the heat over the smuggling case. Most of the arrested belong to either Muslim League or BJP. “Such campaigns will not hold water. Investigation is being carried out by Central agencies. Let them probe everything. Instead of trying to cash in on the issue, Chennithala should hand over the evidence to the probe team. While raising allegations, he should also try to prove the same,” he said.Stating that the Congress party’s attempt was to create a smokescreen with such allegations, he went on to ask if any parent would protect their children if they came to know about such things.

Customs to grill gold smuggling accused
Kochi: The Customs will interrogate K T Rameez, the mastermind behind the gold smuggling case, over his alleged links with Kochi native Anoop Mohammad who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with drugs at Bengaluru.  Sources in the Customs said the interrogation aims to verify reports that Anoop and Rameez are e associates. “We don’t have any concrete evidence yet. Rameez frequently visited Bengaluru and has several friends there. We do not know whether he was involved in the drug business,” said a Customs official.

Actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Karnataka
Bengaluru: After five hours of grilling by the CCB sleuths, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with the drug menace in Sandalwood, the city police commissioner said in a press meet on Friday. A few other actors are likely to be detained based on her statement before the investigation officer, he said. “We have found links between international drug peddlers and Ragini. We are analysing her phones, laptops and other gadgets seized from her house,” he added. The CCB in Bengaluru carried out a search at the residence of Ragini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug case Bengaluru Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Bineesh Kodiyeri Ramesh Chennithala Sandalwood
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp