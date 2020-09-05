'Gear' up to fight COVID-19 at a fraction of the cost in Kerala

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An N-95 mask for Rs 10, PPE kit with N-95 mask and a face shield for Rs 325! Sounds unbelievable, but true. The In-house Drug Bank (IHDB) of the government-run SAT Hospital here is selling Covid-19 management products at throwaway prices to help people face up to the threat posed by the pandemic comfortably. Around 26 items ranging from masks to gowns, sanitisers and medicines for Covid control and treatment are available at the IHDB, arguably, the largest store for Covid-related purchases in the state.

“Only certified products are purchased and sold. Certain products are subjected to a further quality test. For eg, we secured a clearance for the N95 mask from the biomedical wing of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology,” said Biju A, chief pharmacist of the drug bank.

“We offer better rates than Karunya Community Pharmacy since our operating cost is low. Payments to suppliers are prompt and at times even advance payments are made for getting better discounts. The incentives thus received are passed on to customers,” said A Santhosh Kumar, superintendent, SAT Hospital.

“Biju Prabhakar, secretary, social justice helped us foray into Covid management products. He helped facilitate a tie-up with the tailoring unit at the Central Prison, Poojapura, to source cloth masks in bulk. We’ve sold over 65 lakh pieces so far,” Biju said.

The IHDB’s clients, include the general public, medical professionals and hospitals from across the state. The store has nearly all drugs ranging from lifestyle medicines to costly drugs for cancer treatment, kidney ailments and liver transplant patients.Situated near the main gate of the SAT Hospital, the drug bank which functions 24/7, makes a profit in the range of 0-5 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 50 from a product. For Covid- related products, the profit margin is in the 0-2 per cent range.