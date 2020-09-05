STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Re-postmortem examination of Mathai’s body conducted

Mathai’s funeral will be held at Chittar Kattachira Kudappana St Mary’s Orthodox Church at 3pm on Saturday.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:10 AM

The body of Mathai of Chittar being taken to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital for re-postmortem examination on Friday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A three-member doctors’ team conducted the re-postmortem examination of the body of P P Mathai of Chittar, who died allegedly under the custody of forest protection personnel last month, at General Hospital here on Friday in the presence of the CBI team probing the death.The three-hour long process was carried out by Dr Gujral of Palakkad General Hospital, Dr K Prasannan of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and Dr Upesh of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (Kalamassery). The doctors’ team conducted the inquest proceedings for two hours from 11am during which it found fracture on Mathai’s left arm and injury mark on the back of his neck, said sources. Mathai’s funeral will be held at Chittar Kattachira Kudappana St Mary’s Orthodox Church at 3pm on Saturday.

