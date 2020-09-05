Re-postmortem examination of Mathai’s body conducted

PATHANAMTHITTA: A three-member doctors’ team conducted the re-postmortem examination of the body of P P Mathai of Chittar, who died allegedly under the custody of forest protection personnel last month, at General Hospital here on Friday in the presence of the CBI team probing the death.The three-hour long process was carried out by Dr Gujral of Palakkad General Hospital, Dr K Prasannan of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and Dr Upesh of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (Kalamassery). The doctors’ team conducted the inquest proceedings for two hours from 11am during which it found fracture on Mathai’s left arm and injury mark on the back of his neck, said sources. Mathai’s funeral will be held at Chittar Kattachira Kudappana St Mary’s Orthodox Church at 3pm on Saturday.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Madhya Pradesh govt permits Durga Puja functions with cap of 100 persons per pandal
Austrian man spends 2.5 hours in box filled with ice cubes
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sanjay Raut's abusive comment
India COVID-19 recoveries cross 31 lakh, case fatality rate drops to 1.73 per cent
Madhya Pradesh government sets rates for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients
Sushant was consuming psychotropic drugs regularly before Rhea Chakraborty entered his life, says actress' lawyer