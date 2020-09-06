Eying deputy CM post, IUML's Kunhalikutty returns to Kerala politics, hopes to help UDF capture power next year

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Ending several months-long suspense, Malappuram M P and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty is returning to state politics in Kerala, eyeing the deputy chief ministership if UDF wins in the upcoming assembly election.

Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Kerala state president of IUML, announced Kunhalikutty's re-entry into state politics after the League's high-power meeting here on Sunday.

Hyderali Thangal said Kunhalikutty will lead the party in the upcoming series of elections to be held in the state, considering the big wins the party secured in the previous elections including the Manjeshwar by-election when he was entrusted with the election responsibilities.

Though Thangal did not say anything about Kunhalikutty's candidature in the assembly election, it is likely that the senior party leader will contest from Vengara constituency if everything falls into place and UDF returns to power in the assembly polls next year. The deputy chief minister position for Kunhalikutty will only be a matter of formality if UDF proves its strength over the left parties in the elections, sources said.

Interestingly, IUML MLA and deputy opposition leader M K Muneer did not attend the high power committee meeting. Thangal said Muneer did not attend the meeting due to health issues of his mother-in-law.

"We have convened the high power committee meeting keeping the upcoming elections in mind. IUML has decided to entrust P K Kunhalikutty with the responsibilities of the coming elections. He proved his mettle to lead the party to big wins in elections when he was given the charge of the election works. That is why Kunhalikutty who is capable of everything is entrusted with the responsibilities," Thangal said.

Thangal said the party has decided to field its National Organising Secretary E T Muhammed Basheer to fill the vacuum that is generated in the national leadership with the return of Kunhalikutty to the state politics.

Muhammed Basheer said Kunhalikutty was fielded in the state politics again to strengthen UDF and ensure a big win to the UDF in the coming elections. When asked about Kunhalikutty's candidature in the assembly election, Basheer said it will be decided and announced at the right time. "It is not time to consider his candidature in the election. Now, the priority is to take UDF to a big win in the elections," the organizing secretary said.

Kunhalikutty said the responsibility he was entrusted with by the party is challenging, but he would do his best to ensure UDF's win over LDF and BJP. "At present, anti-incumbency will help UDF win elections. The state government is a big failure in COVID control and providing employment to the youngsters," Kunhalikutty said.