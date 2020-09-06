STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infighting in CPM led to twin murder, says Congress

 The  KPCC leadership on Saturday raised serious allegations against the CPM, saying group rivalry within the party led to the twin murder at Venjaramoodu.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  KPCC leadership on Saturday raised serious allegations against the CPM, saying group rivalry within the party led to the twin murder at Venjaramoodu. Taking a cue from Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, former KPCC president M M Hassan alleged that CPM’s Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali’s son Balamurali had triggered the tussle in 2019 during a temple festival at Vengamala. Showing the CCTV footage of the murder scene, Hassan alleged two Youth Congress leaders who were not at the spot have also been included as suspects in the case.

DYFI workers Mithilaj, 30, and Haq Muhammed, 24, were fatally hacked last Sunday night. 
The CPM alleged the Congress was behind the murder.Hassan alleged Mithilaj was an accused in the murder of DYFI leader Sanjayan and was also convicted for killing a CPM worker. Alleging that the Venjaramoodu twin murder was the result of gang rivalry within the CPM, Hassan claimed that a deliberate attempt is being made by that party to sabotage the case.

“The earlier murder bid on CPM worker Faisal was also a result of infighting in the CPM. Two innocent youths have been accused in the Venjaramoodu murder. The contradiction in the statements made by CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and DYFI state secretary A  A Rahim regarding the possession of weapons by the murdered DYFI workers itself shows the factionalism within the CPM. The irony is that those who were actually involved in the murder are under Rahim’s safe custody,” said Hassan.

The Congress leaders said DYFI activists Shaheen and Appus were the ones who triggered the attack. They also claimed that, in the CCTV visuals, it can be seen how Haq hacks Sajeevan, who is also a DYFI worker. 

DYFI men triggered attack: Cong

The Congress leaders also alleged that Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP B Asokan was playing politics and demanded that the case should be investigated by the CBI. They also demanded that Rahim's role should be probed.

“Incidentally the witness as per the police claim and the people involved in the crime are different,” said Youth Congress state vice-president KS Sabarinadhan KPCC vice-president Palode Ravi and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal also attended the press meet held at Indira Bhavan.

Second accused Ansar arrested
Ansar, an active Congress worker and the second accused in the case, was arrested on Saturday. According to the police, Ansar had been staying at a relative’s house for the past five days and landed in the police net after he was spotted in a rubber estate behind the house. The police are yet to confirm whether he has direct involvement in the murder case. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp