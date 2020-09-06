STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala may test all persons in containment zones

With the number of Covid-19 cases going up, the state health department is planning to test all people belonging to a containment zone.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

A blood test sample for COVID-19 (File Photo)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of Covid-19 cases going up, the state health department is planning to test all people belonging to a containment zone. At present, house-to-house visits of surveillance teams and testing of all persons are limited to high-risk areas. A section of experts have said the move is impractical.The state’s new policy comes close on the heels of the Union health ministry’s advisory on ‘Strategy for Covid-19 testing in India,’ released on Friday.

“What the ministry says is that the advisory is generic in nature and the state health authorities could modify the same as per their discretion. Considering the high-risk situation, when it has been warned that the next fortnight is crucial for the state, the instructions are generally acceptable,” said a senior officer with the health department.

The officer added a final decision would be taken at a high-level committee meeting chaired by the chief minister. It is learnt that the state expert committee and state medical board constituted for Covid-19 might provide advice on the same.“Earlier mass testing was carried out in areas like Ponnani and Poonthura. Even then, the entire population was not covered. The new advisory suggests mass testing should not be limited to high-risk areas but have to be extended to containment zones. Through this, early identification of cases will become possible,” the officer.

‘There is a need to redefine our containment strategy’

In addition, a dedicated team must be set up for carrying out house-to-house search for cases. The advisory also envisions the role of a supervisor who will act as an intermediary between the field-level surveillance teams and the medical officer. It has been mentioned that the supervisor could be selected from locally available resources like lady health visitors (maternity assistant or ASHA worker, or anganwadi worker), booth-level officials, Ayush students, teachers, sanitary inspectors and male health workers.

The other features of the advisory which will be considered by the state include asking mothers who test positive to wear masks and frequently wash their hands while handling their babies for 14 days. Dr A S Anoop Kumar, critical care medicine expert with Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, said it was impractical. “Because of the high density of population, the suggestion to test everybody in a containment zone seems impractical. Also, there is a need to redefine our containment strategy,” said Anoop.

“The way we determine the containment zones is not sensible. There is no point in declaring an entire ward/sub ward as a containment zone when a majority of the people there had no contact with a positive case. Thus redefining the containment strategy is the need of the hour,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala containment zones Covid-19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp