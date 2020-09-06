Low pressure over Arabian Sea triggers heavy rain spell in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief hiatus, the state started to experience heavy showers on Sunday, with rains lashing various parts of the state under the influence of a well-marked low pressure area over the Arabian Sea. The low-pressure area has formed over the South-East and the adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea and it is likely to move slightly northwards during the next 48 hours, and then weaken thereafter.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning is possible across the state for the next few days. A yellow alert has been sounded in Malabar, owing to the warning of isolated heavy showers here on Monday. The state disaster management authority has suspended all fishing activities off the coast of Kerala, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast.

High waves in the range of 3.5-3.9 metres are also forecast along the coast of Kerala. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Sea will also be rough near the shore and low-lying areas in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The fishermen and coastal population are also advised to be cautious, as there is a possibility of surging of waves during the high tide times in the low-lying areas of the coasts.

The Cyclone Warning Centre, Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, has also issued a set of instructions for the fishermen. Boats plying very near to the coasts may be avoided as the coastal regions will experience the effect more. The boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other to avoid collision and damage. The water based recreational activity at the coast should be suspended, it said.