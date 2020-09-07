STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre kicks up row by removing dictionary volume from website

BJP spokesman Sandeep G Varier also supported the move to remove the name of Haji from the dictionary.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The martyrdom of Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji has again become a topic of debate in the state after the Union Ministry of Culture removed Volume 5 of ‘Dictionary of Martyrs of India’s Freedom Struggle’, in which the name of Haji, who led 1921 Malabar struggle, was included, from its official website on Saturday.

The fact that the volume was removed after protests from right-wing workers including members of Hindu Aikya Vedi, has sparked a controversy. While family members of Kunjahammed Haji and a section of historians cried foul and alleged it as a move to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda, officials with the Indian Council of Historical Research, which compiled the book, said the action was taken to rectify the mistakes in the dictionary.

The fifth volume including the names of many martyrs from Malabar area including Haji and Ali Musliyar was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last March at a function held in New Delhi. C P Abdul Wahab, a fifth-generation member of Haji’s family, said it was a deliberate attempt of the Sangh Parivar-influenced system to remove the name of Haji from the history of freedom struggle of India. “

A month back, director Aashiq Abu faced cyber attacks for announcing his new film project ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ to portray Haji as a great fighter against the British as marked in various historical documents. At that time, the BJP and other extreme right-wing organisations argued that Haji was not a part of India’s freedom struggle. But a month after the protests, they found that their own government had earlier recognised Haji as a martyr of the freedom struggle. This fact embarrassed them, so they influenced the ministry to rewrite the fifth volume of the book. As part of it, the cultural ministry removed the volume from its website and the move is condemnable,” Wahab said.

He also said people in India will remember Haji as a warrior who fought against the British even if Sangh Parivar does not recognise him as such. Sivadasan P, Professor, Department of History, Calicut University, who has done research in Malabar struggle said the dictionary comprises the names of martyrs in the Indian freedom struggle, hence Haji should get a place in it.

C I Issac, member of the Indian Council of Historical Research, said the volume was removed to rectify the mistakes in it. “More than 400 people listed in the volume including Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji shouldn’t be considered as martyrs of the freedoms struggle. It was a mistake done by the people who had compiled the volume. Those mistakes will be corrected and the volume republished soon. The people who had worked on the volume will be answerable to the Central government,” Issac said. He said a controversy was created over the book to divert the attention of people from the controversies surrounding the state government.

BJP spokesman Sandeep G Varier also supported the move to remove the name of Haji from the dictionary. “Haji led a violent movement to massacre Hindus. His name should not be placed along with the martyrs of freedom struggle,” Varier added.

Sparking row
The fact that the volume was removed after protests from right-wing workers has sparked a controversy 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Variyankunnathu Kunjahammed Haji 1921 Malabar struggle
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp