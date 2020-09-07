Kerala health inspector arrested for rape of woman who came for quarantine release certificate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode police in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday arrested a junior health inspector for allegedly raping a woman after inviting her to his home for handing over a quarantine release certificate.

The victim, a native of Kulathupuzha, was in quarantine at her home after returning from her workplace at Malappuram. The man arrested, who was identified as Pradeep, was the health inspector of the primary health centre at Kulathupuzha. He was also placed under suspension pending inquiry by the health department based on the directions of Health Minister KK Shylaja.

According to police, he has been arrested under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said the incident took place on September 3 at the rented residence of Pradeep at Bharathannoor in the Pangode police station limits.

The victim, who was a housemaid at Malappuram, came to Kulathupuzha at the end of August and was in home quarantine. She had also tested negative during the antigen test conducted at the primary health centre. Pradeep gave his phone number to the woman for collecting the quarantine release certificate.

On Thursday, he invited the woman to his residence and sexually abused her. He also threatened her not to reveal this to anyone. Later, she came to her friend's house at Vellarada. Her friend insisted that she file a complaint to the Vellarada police.

The Vellarada police registered a case and transferred the case to the Pangode police. Upon interrogation, Pradeep confessed to the crime. He will be produced before the magistrate and a medical examination was also conducted. This follows the rape of a COVID-19 patient in an ambulance by the driver at Aranmula.