Ponnyam bomb blast: Cops launch intensive search

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Thalasserry DySP Moosa Vallikkadan has launched an intensive search for those involved in the recent bomb blast at Ponnyam. While three CPM workers were injured the blast on Friday, Ashwanth, 21 of Ponnyam West, was arrested in connection with the case on Saturday. However, police suspect involvement of two more persons in the blast. The search to nab the duo is under way.

Police said Ashwanth was entrusted with the task of observing the surroundings while others were manufacturing the bombs. He is also the third accused in last year’s C O T Nazeer murder attempt case. The police will seek the court’s permission to take Ashwanth, who has been remanded for two weeks, back into custody for further interrogation. As the physical condition of those injured in the blast is reported not to be fit for interrogation, their arrest will be delayed.