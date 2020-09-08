COVID-19 effect? Kerala reports 2,433 fewer TB cases till August

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While the state reported 2,433 fewer tuberculosis (TB) cases this year till August than the same period last year, it is not clear whether the drop is due to under-testing owing to the Covid fear or because people are abiding by the Covid protocol which is almost similar to the one recommended for TB prevention.

According to the State TB Cell, 13,433 cases of the disease have been reported in the state this year till August 26. Around 28,000 TB cases were estimated this year, said Dr M Sunil Kumar, state TB officer.

“The dip of 2,433 cases between January and August cannot be considered a real drop in TB cases as people coming to outpatient wings have declined when Covid struck,” he said.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that people’s adherence to Covid protocol indirectly helped in bringing down TB cases.

“As is the case in Covid prevention, wearing a mask, not spitting at public places and refraining from social gatherings are recommended for TB patient too,” he said.

To ensure there is no under-testing for TB during the pandemic, each grama panchayat in the state has been urged to prepare a list of people vulnerable to TB, including the family members of those who were once infected, people aged above 60 and the contacts of the infected.

Besides, 12 additional CB-NAAT testing machines and 10 TrueNat testing machines are also being installed across the state.

Covid patients being tested for TB in Kozhikode

In Kozhikode, people coming to get tested for Covid with symptoms like cough, fever and low weight are tested for TB as well.

“Of those who came for Covid tests at the Government General Hospital here, 20 tested positive for TB, while all of them tested negative for Covid. While taking a sample for Covid tests, an additional swab sample will be kept aside for TB test,” said Kozhikode district TB officer P P Pramod Kumar.

He said there was no under-testing for TB in the district.

“Before the pandemic, around 2,000 to 3,000 TB tests were being done on an average in a month in Kozhikode. This has been maintained even now,” he said.

In fact, Kozhikode topped in the state with 333 TB tests done in private hospitals in the last three months.

Wayanad district TB officer Dr Ambu V said there was only a slight drop in the number of TB tests being done in the district owing to Covid and there was no huge under-testing.

significant drop

TB cases estimated in Kerala in 2020 28,000

TB cases reported till August 26 13,433