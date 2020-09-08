STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Incredible escape: Six fishers swam 30 km, stayed afloat for 12 hours in raging sea

The sea was turbulent. A few wooden planks and life jackets were all they had.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen collect their equipment, which was washed ashore along with the capsized boat, due to the strong sea waves and the heavy rain at the Kozhikode beach

Fishermen collect their equipment, which was washed ashore along with the capsized boat, due to the strong sea waves and the heavy rain at the Kozhikode beach. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The sea was turbulent. A few wooden planks and life jackets were all they had. They were staring at death. It was a sheer test of willpower for the six fishermen from Ponnani who were stranded midsea when their boat sunk around 3.30am on Monday. Clinging to the wooden planks, they swam for 12 hours covering nearly 30km before they were spotted by the fishermen from Ponnani who had launched a search operation in eight boats. It was an epic tale of survival against all odds. 

The fishermen — Nazar, 40, Shefeer, 35, Munavir, 36, Kunjanbava 53, Subair, 40, and Swapnasaro Senapat, 52, a native of Odisha — were taken to Ponnani Government Hospital, where they were given first aid after which they returned home. The six fishermen had set off from Ponnani on Friday on ‘Mahalaxmi’, the boat Nazar and his friend Shafi recently bought.

‘We swam clinging on to wooden planks till rescue workers came’

The fishermen cast their net in the fishing ground off Kollam coast and were returning with the catch on Sunday night when water started gushing in through a hole in the hull of their boat. As all efforts to plug the hole failed, they contacted fishermen at Ponnani, who alerted the fisheries department. The boat was located around 3 nautical miles off Edamuttom beach near Nattika in Thrissur district at that time. 

Though the fisheries authorities in Thrissur deployed a boat for rescue operation, the team had to return due to rough sea conditions. In the morning, the Coast Guard deployed a ship and a helicopter for search and rescue but they could not spot the fishermen or the boat. Around 3.45 pm, the eight fishing boats that were scouring the sea off Ambathodu coast in Malappuram district spotted the fishermen and saved them. 

“We shared our location and waited from 10pm to 4am. The boat then sank and we caught hold of some wooden planks to escape. Subair, who lost his life jacket, took the lid of the store room to stay afloat. We swam clinging on to the wooden planks till rescue workers came,” said Kunjanbava.“It is incredible. We were anxious as the search team from Coast Guard and fisheries department could not spot the boat or the fishermen. We were in touch with them till 4am, but lost contact after that. But the fishing boat workers here were not willing to give up and they launched a search which yielded result,” said Shafi, the owner of the boat.

Missing TN fishers return to safety at Beypore
Kozhikode: Five fishermen from Kanyakumari who went missing at sea since September 4 returned back to safety at Beypore on Monday morning. The boat they had travelled in from Feroke Chaliyam, ‘St Nicholas’, was wrecked in the torrential rain and heavy wind on Sunday. They were rescued by another fishing boat pressed into service by the coast guard on Monday, said the coastal police at Beypore.

Coastal police rescue  2 fishermen in Azhikode
Thrissur: The Azhikode coastal police on Monday rescued two fishermen who were stranded in the sea after strong waves partially damaged their boat. Alappuzha natives Paliyath Aneesh, 40, and Pallikkathai Ponnan, 44, were rescued after their fibre boat Santa Maria was damaged about five nautical miles from the Azhikode lighthouse leaving them stranded.

Mid-sea trouble
Five fishermen from Kanyakumari who went missing in sea after their boat was destroyed in heavy rain and wind on September 4, returned to safety at Beypore on Monday morning Three fishermen, who ventured into the sea from Tanur and Ponnani, go missing after their boats capsized on Sunday Coastal police on Monday rescued two fishermen who were stranded in the sea after strong waves damaged their boat off Azhikkode coast 

Two from Tanur, one from Ponnani yet to be traced
Malappuram: Three fishermen — two from Tanur and one from Ponnani — went missing after their boats capsized in rough weather on Sunday. A daylong search on Monday by the Coast Guard and the fisheries department, aided by fishermen, did not bear fruit. Those missing from Tanur are Kettungal Kunhumon and Kunhalakath Ubaid, while Kabeer Marakadavu is the Ponnani native. Three of the five from Tanur who set out in a fibre boat at 11am on Sunday managed to swim back. Kabeer was accompanied by three others, who too swam to safety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fishermen Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp