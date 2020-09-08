Kerala police see a top deck shuffle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government effected a minor reshuffle in the police top brass late Monday. As per the order issued by the Home Department, Sudesh Kumar, who was ADGP of the State Crime Records Bureau) has been appointed as the new director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, while incumbent director S Anil Kant has been appointed as the head of the Kerala Crime branch.

Tomin J Thachankary, the former head of the Crime Branch, was recently promoted as DGP and has been appointed as managing director of Kerala Financial Corporation. ADGP (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham will hold the additional charge of leading the State Crime Records Bureau.