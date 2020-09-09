Kollam: 24-year-old woman kills self, parents allege fiance's kin involved

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Revealing new information in connection with the suicide of Ramsi, her father Rahim has alleged that Harris’ sister-in-law, a popular serial actress, had taken the victim to undergo an abortion.

Ramsi’s parents and relatives have raised the demand that Harris’ parents and the serial actress be booked in connection with her suicide. They alleged Ramsi, 24, a native of Kottiyam, committed suicide after her fiance Harris, a Pallimukku native, backed out of the alliance.

“The actress used to take Ramsi with her to look after the kid while going for the shooting and my daughter used to return after staying with them for a few days. The actress took my daughter for abortion using a fake document of Mahal committee,” alleged Rahim. Many were intervening to save the actress from the case, he alleged.

Harris was arrested on Monday for abetting the suicide. Kottiyam police have charged him with various IPC sections, including abetment to suicide and sexual abuse on the false promise of marriage. Ramsi was found hanging in her bedroom on September 3. After eight years of relationship, the marriage of Ramsi and Harris was fixed by their parents. In July 2019, the ‘Valayidal’ ceremony was held. Ramsi’s parents informed police that Harris had taken money from them on many occasions for his personal needs. He must have taken about Rs 5 lakh, they said.

The family also alleged that he was recently preparing for another marriage. Meanwhile, the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has registered a suo motu case in connection with Ramsi’s death. KWC member Shahida Kamal visited the victim’s house on Monday.

SIT formed

A special investigation team has been formed by Chathannor ACP to investigate the suicide of Ramsi. The nine-member team will be headed by CIs of Kottiyam and Kannanalloor. Cyber cell officers and two woman police officers are also part of the team.