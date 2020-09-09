STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kollam: 24-year-old woman kills self, parents allege fiance's kin involved

Revealing new information in connection with the suicide of Ramsi, her father Rahim has alleged that Harris’ sister-in-law, a popular serial actress, had taken the victim to undergo an abortion. 

Published: 09th September 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ramsi was found hanging in her bedroom on September 3.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Revealing new information in connection with the suicide of Ramsi, her father Rahim has alleged that Harris’ sister-in-law, a popular serial actress, had taken the victim to undergo an abortion. 
Ramsi’s parents and relatives have raised the demand that Harris’ parents and the serial actress be booked in connection with her suicide. They alleged Ramsi, 24, a native of Kottiyam, committed suicide after her fiance Harris, a Pallimukku native, backed out of the alliance. 

“The actress used to take Ramsi with her to look after the kid while going for the shooting and my daughter used to return after staying with them for a few days. The actress took my daughter for abortion using a fake document of Mahal committee,” alleged Rahim. Many were intervening to save the actress from the case, he alleged. 

Harris was arrested on Monday for abetting the suicide. Kottiyam police have charged him with various IPC sections, including abetment to suicide and sexual abuse on the false promise of marriage. Ramsi was found hanging in her bedroom on September 3. After eight years of relationship, the marriage of Ramsi and Harris was fixed by their parents. In July 2019, the ‘Valayidal’ ceremony was held. Ramsi’s parents informed police that Harris had taken money from them on many occasions for his personal needs. He must have taken about Rs 5 lakh, they said. 

The family also alleged that he was recently preparing for another marriage. Meanwhile, the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has registered a suo motu case in connection with Ramsi’s death. KWC member Shahida Kamal visited the victim’s house on Monday.

SIT formed
A special investigation team has been formed by Chathannor ACP to investigate the suicide of Ramsi. The nine-member team will be headed by CIs of Kottiyam and Kannanalloor. Cyber cell officers and two woman police officers are also part of the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide Sexual abuse
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Swamy: If Modi wants to be PM in 2024, I will support him | EE60
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Swamy: Hindutva won in 2014 & 2019, Hindutva will win in 2024 | EE60
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp