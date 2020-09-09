Three fishermen die after boat capsizes off Thiruvananthapuram coast

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three fishermen died after their boat capsized due to strong waves near the Anchuthengu coast on Wednesday afternoon. The dead have been identified as Alex (45), Augustin (32) and Thankachan (54).

The accident happened when they were returning after a fishing trip in a fibre boat named St.Thomas. “The boat capsized 200 metres away from the coast near Mannamkulam, which is a dangerous spot that claimed many lives in the past,” said Nelson Isaac, a local resident.

The boat was damaged fully in the accident. The bodies of the fishermen were sent to Chirayinkeezhu Thaluk hospital for postmortem and COVID-19 tests.

The sea has been rough in the past few days resulting in several mid-sea accidents. Fishermen from Kanyakumari, Alappuzha and Malappuram had lost their boats in mid-sea and had to rescued.