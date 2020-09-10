479 health workers infected in 9 days, Kerala records Covid highest spike

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The infection rate among frontline warriors of Covid-19 -- health workers -- is increasing at a frightening pace in the state. In this month alone, 479 health workers tested positive for Covid-19, 288 of them in the past four days. The state on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,402 cases. The death of 12 persons was confirmed to be because of Covid-19 during the day, thus taking the official death toll to 384. “Health workers getting infected is a serious matter.

It will have to be examined whether those who tested positive belonged to Covid care setting or non-Covid setting or in fieldlevel surveillance. Based on the findings, the health department could initiate steps to prevent the infection rate from spiking,” said an officer engaged in Covid-19 prevention and control. According to him, with the Covid-19 trajectory entering a critical phase, the state cannot afford to have frontline warriors getting infected and quarantined.

Dr Joseph Chacko, state president, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, said, “The numbers are most likely to go up as testing increases. One way to prevent it is to remain cautious. Considering the risks involved with their job, health workers should take extra precautions. Also, it should be ensured that all patients of severe acute respiratory infection and influenza- like illness in a healthcare setting are tested for Covid-19.”

He also pointed out that the two reports which analysed the reasons behind health workers getting infected cited the absence of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) while at work, reuse of PPE kits, having tea, lunch and snacks together in groups, improper handling of throat swabs and others. At the same time, the health department assesses that the improper handling/wearing of PPE kits and not following social distancing, hand washing and socialisation are the major reasons for infection among health workers. A total of 2,125 health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state till date.