STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

64-page verdict examines Maoist charges, finds no reason to deny bail to youths

Protesting against govt policies even if it is for a wrong cause cannot be termed as sedition, NIA Court judge Anil K Bhaskar observes in Alan-Thwaha case

Published: 10th September 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Thwaha Fasal being brought to the NIA Court in Kochi on Wednesday | Express

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court discussed threadbare all 12 types of evidence against Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, the two youths arrested last November under terror charges, and found not even one to be sufficient enough to deny them bail.The lengthy verdict — it contained 64 pages — pronounced on Wednesday examined every charge invoked against the two accused youngsters. 

The court observed that a number of persons are attracted to Maoist philosophy because of the oppression of the weaker section which they might have witnessed in the social setup. “It is impossible to treat them as members of a terrorist organisation or liable for punishment for having faith in such a philosophy or sympathy towards people spreading such a philosophy,” the court said.The NIA Court judge, Anil K Bhaskar, categorised evidence in 12 parts. 

These include pamphlets and writings seized from the accused, participation of the accused in programmes conducted by frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), banners prepared by the accused, literature seized from the accused, writings supporting forces in Jammu and Kashmir who are attempting to destabilise India and files with code languages.

One of the key observations by the court was regarding the banners soliciting support for the freedom struggle of Jammu and Kashmir, opposing the control of the Indian government there and fighting against the ‘Hindu Brahmin fascist government’ seized from Thwaha. “It is to be taken note that these banners were prepared in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution by the Parliament. Any evaluation diverted from the context will lead to bad conclusion,” the court said. 

Adding to it, the court observed that protesting against government policies even if it is for a wrong cause cannot be termed as sedition. The right to protest is guaranteed by the Constitution. “A contextual evaluation of the objectionable writing does not prima facie prove any attempt to create any hatred or contempt to the Government of India, nor does it excite disaffection,” the court observed.

Similarly, on the seizure of a notice titled ‘People should rise against Maoist hunt’, it said, “A perusal of the notice prima facie does not indicate any attempt to excite people to violently protest against the government. By this notice, people were not called upon to support the CPI(Maoist) movement but only to protest against the government action which they claimed to be wholly unjust,” the verdict said.

KEY OBSERVATIONS
People are attracted to Maoist philosophy due to oppression of weaker sections 
Impossible to treat them as members of terrorist organisation
Right to protest is guaranteed by the Constitution.

Chennithala hails bail 
T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has hailed the bail granted to Alan and Thwaha. He said the duo has been victims of CPM’s double stand. While CPM at the national level was against slapping of UAPA, it supported the law when it came to power in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alan Shuhaib Thwaha Fasal UAPA Maoist
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp