SDPI activist’s murder: 3 RSS men arrested

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The special probe team led by Thalasserry DySP Moosa Vallikkadan on Wednesday arrested three RSS workers in connection with the murder of SDPI worker Syed Muhammad Salahuddin, 30.According to the police, the arrested are Amal Raj, 22, of Chittaripparamba, Prabin, 23, of Choonda and Ashik Lal, 25, of Choonda.Salahuddin was hacked to death by a gang on Tuesday evening at Kaicheri near Kannavam town. It is suspected that he was killed in retaliation to the murder of ABVP leader Shyamaprasad two years ago. The police also have taken into custody the car used by the assailants, which was found abandoned on the roadside .