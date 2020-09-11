STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Arrested under UAPA, two students released from Kerala jail after 10 months

The local police had arrested them under the UAPA after stating that banned Maoists pamphlets and books were seized from them.

Published: 11th September 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

The court had also directed their close relatives to stand sureties and execute bonds of Rs one lakh each. (Representational Image)

By PTI

KOCHI: Two students, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in November last year for their alleged Maoist links, were released from jail on Friday, two days after a special NIA court granted them bail.

The two-- Thaha Fazal, a journalism student, and Allan Shuhaib, studying for law, were released on stringent bail conditions.

Thaha Fazal said he was happy on being released, while Suhaib's mother said the family was thankful to all those who had helped them.

The local police had arrested them under the UAPA after stating that banned Maoists pamphlets and books were seized from them.

The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA court, while granting them bail, had directed the duo to appear before their respective police stations on the first Saturday of every month, surrender their passports and not to get in touch with Maoist outfits.

The court had also directed their close relatives to stand sureties and execute bonds of Rs one lakh each.

NIA's plea on Friday that they should not be released until its appeal before the Kerala High court was taken up, was turned down by the NIA court.

The two, in their early twenties, and CPI(M)'s branch committee members, had been expelled by the marxist party after their arrest.

There was widespread condemnation following the their arrest. 

TAGS
NIA UAPA
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)
Plasma therapy doesn't help in reducing COVID-19 mortality: ICMR
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp