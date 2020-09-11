STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamaruddin should return money to depositors in six months: IUML supremo

The party has appointed IUML leader Kallatra Abdul Kader to monitor the repayment.

Published: 11th September 2020

MC Kamaruddin

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Muslim League supremo Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal has asked Manjeshwar MLA MC Kamaruddin to return the money taken from depositors in six months.

Kamaruddin has also stepped down as chairman of UDF’s Kasaragod district committee. Shihab Thangal said the decisions were taken after he held talks with Kamaruddin, senior party leaders and IUML’s Kasaragod committee.

At Panakkad on Thursday, Shihab Thangal said Kamaruddin should furnish the details of his companies’ assets and liabilities before the party by September 30. For the party, returning the money was more important than Kamaruddin stepping down as chairman of the UDF district committee, said IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed.

IUML’s national president P K Kunhalikutty said the party would not take up the liability but Kamaruddin should use the company’s assets, and the assets of the family and well-wishers to repay the money.

The party has appointed IUML leader Kallatra Abdul Kader to monitor the repayment. Kunhalikutty said the MLA was not cheating people but defaulted on repayment because the business went bust.

