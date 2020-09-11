There won’t be any dispute over CM candidate in UDF: Oommen Chandy

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

Criss-crossing the state to meet people is one thing that Oommen Chandy cannot do away with. At 76, when he completes 50 years as an MLA without tasting defeat, his routine remains the same. Set to break many records by becoming the only Congress leader in the country to represent a constituency for 50 years straight, Chandy trains his sights on a 12th contest from Puthuppally.

TNIE catches up with the veteran leader as he shares his experiences, memories and achievements as the Puthuppally MLA. The former chief minister talks to TNIE principal correspondent Abhilash Chandran on state politics and the upcoming elections.

Q: How do you see your half a century-long rapport with Puthuppally?

A: Puthuppally has made me what I am. People showered more love and support on me than I deserved. It isn’t an exaggeration to say that their support influenced my character formation. Having developed a personal connection with every one here, I became soft in opposing even my political rivals because I received the support of at least one member in their family too. Though I have done my best for Puthuppally, there’s much more to do.

Q: How do you evaluate the chances of the UDF in the next assembly elections?

A: Undoubtedly, the UDF will come back to power. While winning 19 out of 20 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, our candidates won with huge margins. This has boosted our confidence. The LDF has slid further down with a series of controversies. Though the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) tried to ignore the allegations, people are convinced that those were not mere allegations, but facts. Issues related to Onam kits have affected the people directly. The current political scenario is certainly not in favour of the Left. The government failed miserably in responding to the allegations.

Q: Yet, the UDF is not in favour of bypolls and local body elections?

A: We aren’t afraid to contest. Given the Covid situation, people live in fear and are afraid to step out. Though we are confident of winning the byelections and of getting significant advantage in local body elections, we can’t ignore people’s concerns.

Q: Given that KC(M)’s exit is likely to affect the UDF, has the UDF leadership failed in crisis management?

A: It won’t affect the UDF in any way. The UDF took all possible steps to resolve issues between the P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions as we wanted both of them in the front. The coalition leadership didn’t commit any mistake. However, Jose put the UDF in a quandary by moving against the understanding made in the coalition. Even now, the UDF hasn’t ousted them. But Jose decided to align with those who hunted K M Mani brutally in his political life. Mani’s soul won’t forgive that. History will prove Jose wrong.

Q: Did Jose betray the UDF politically?

A: I won’t say that. But people are watching. In 2017, the UDF lost power in Kottayam district panchayat because of KC(M)’s stance. During a change of guard, we went ahead with the assurance from Jose K Mani and K M Mani. However, they changed their stance at the time of election and the UDF lost. Jose took the decision, which is improper for a young leader like him. Credibility is an important factor in politics.

Q: Who will be Congress’ CM candidate? Will P K Kunhalikutty’s arrival help you personally?

A: There won’t be any dispute over the CM candidate in the UDF. But we can’t say who will be the CM now. The Congress High Command will take a decision. There are plenty of deserving leaders in the party. I wholeheartedly welcome Kunhalikutty’s arrival. But I don’t take any personal achievement into consideration. I consider the interest of the UDF and the Congress. Individuals may change. But the party and the coalition should become stronger.

Q: How do you rate Ramesh Chennithala as an Opposition leader?

A: His performance is extremely good. None of the issues raised by him failed to gain people’s trust. He too deserves the CM’s chair. But it is up to the High Command to take a call.

Q: There is an allegation that the importance given to Kunhalikuty may affect UDF’s secular balance?

A: The UDF has a line which is based on the Congress’ culture involving communal harmony and secularism. People know well that the UDF will never deviate from this.

Q: There is speculation that Kunhalikutty is aiming for the Chief Minister’s chair?

A: Traditionally, the Congress holds the CM’s post.

Q: Is the national and state Congress leadership weak? Is the CPM trying to capitalise on the situation to woo minorities?

A: There is no leadership crisis in the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is the only one to lead Congress now. Having a presence only in Kerala, the CPM can’t counter the BJP and Narendra Modi. Only the Congress can protect minorities and become an alternative to the BJP. The Bihar assembly elections would mark the re-emergence of the Congress. In Kerala, the Congress leadership is strong enough. Mullappally Ramachandran’s experience in politics has benefitted the Congress.

Q: Did any of your actions over the past 50 years hurt anyone? Have you ever been misunderstood?

A: I have always been soft-spoken and never used harsh words against anyone. Hence, there is no cause for regret in my life. However, some people misunderstood me in connection with the ISRO espionage case and my stand against the then Congress leadership, led by K Karunakaran. I was sure that the espionage case was fake, but I criticised the way in which the government dealt with it. At the same time, I had demanded a change in the style of functioning of the then chief minister K Karunakaran, as he took some decisions against the common interest of the party. Those criticisms were related to organisational affairs, which never had any connection to the ISRO case.

