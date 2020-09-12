Nothing fishy about this Kerala man's lockdown pursuit!

Tisha Elizabeth Jacob By

Express News Service

When the lockdown was imposed, many people suddenly found ample time on their hands and began to explore new hobbies. Instead of testing his culinary skills or taking yoga classes, Ribish Thomas, an IT professional from Kerala’s Kozhencherry, chose to build aquariums.

Unlike the traditional aquariums, he was keen to build ‘planted aquariums’ which are now becoming very popular. It’s a wonderful sight to watch the fish complimenting the plants in the tank. However, it requires not just skill but also a love for flora and fauna to work on a hobby like this. For Ribish, the lockdown was a boon as he got time to invest in a project which had been on his mind for a long time.

“It’s not a usual aquarium and catches the eye of the viewers because the focus is not the aquatic animals alone. The beauty of the nature also adds effect to the overall view of the aquarium. A lot of factors need to be taken care of to maintain equilibrium like the aquarium lighting, water pH levels, nutrients and fertilizers for the aquatic plants and much more,” says Ribish who is also a wildlife photographer.

“I watched YouTube videos and started building these aquariums. Initially I failed but then I researched and rectified what went wrong in my previous attempts with the help of my family. My neighbours and friends visited me and liked my work. Soon the word spread and many enquired about these aquariums,” he says.

Now, if you wondered how the plants and fishes coexist together in an aquarium, the answer is the simple theory of photosynthesis. The perfect balance of light along with the carbon dioxide released by the aquatic animals help in photosynthesis for the plants.

“Although it started as a hobby during the lockdown, I thought why not commercialize it. In the local market, dealers who build planted aquariums price them at around Rs 2 lakh depending on the requirements. It is way too much. It would not cost Rs 20,000 to build a planted aquarium and I received many orders after people came home to see my work,” says Ribish who has managed to overcome lockdown boredom thanks to his new pursuit.