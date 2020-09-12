STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Process to take over Trivandrum International Airport by Adani Group begins

The state government and Airport Authority Employees Union have challenged the Union government’s decision to privatise the airport disregarding the protest of the state.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:50 AM

Trivandrum International Airport

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disregarding the protest of the state cabinet which passed a unanimous resolution seeking to hand over the Trivandrum airport to Kerala government, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a letter of agreement with Adani Group for the airport along with two others — Jaipur and Guwahati.

With this, the process for the formal takeover of the airport has begun, ending around two years of uncertainty over its privatisation. However, AAI has reportedly sought an undertaking from Adani Group which promises that it would abide by the outcome of the court ruling in connection with the privatisation of the airport. 

The state government and Airport Authority Employees Union have challenged the Union government’s decision to privatise the airport disregarding the protest of the state. If there is an adverse ruling against the private entity which takes over the airport, they will hand over the airport to AAI and the AAI will have to refund the amount paid by the private entity and also the investment it made in the airport.

In short, there is only one major hurdle left for the Adani Group to take control of the airport for 50 years. With the letter of agreement being awarded to the winning concessionaire, the group will have to sign a concession agreement with the AAI in two months. And once the concession agreement is signed, it has to pay the security deposit and take necessary clearances from the ministry of civil aviation in 45 days. 

Next three months, the airport will have to be operated jointly by the AAI and private group. In the next phase, the private group will have to hire 60 per cent of staff in one year failing which the combined operation will be extended to three years, said an AAI source.

