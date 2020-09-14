568 arrested for COVID-19 protocol violations in a day in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Sunday arrested 568 people in connection with COVID protocol violations across the state. A total of 1,449 cases were registered and 41 vehicles were seized. Police also identified 5,168 people who went without face masks. A total of five cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Amid the rise in COVID cases and community transmission, Kollam rural limits recorded the biggest number of violations in the state of 581 cases. Kollam city reported 105 cases. In Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, 217 cases were registered while 162 people were arrested. The city recorded 184 cases and 21 arrests. Kannur recorded the fewest number of violations with two cases and four arrests.

Police sources hinted at intensified patrolling and crackdown on Covid-19 violations across the state in the coming days.

