STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

568 arrested for COVID-19 protocol violations in a day in Kerala

Amid the rise in COVID cases and community transmission, Kollam rural limits recorded the biggest number of violations in the state of 581 cases.

Published: 14th September 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Image or representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Sunday arrested 568 people in connection with COVID protocol violations across the state. A total of 1,449 cases were registered and 41 vehicles were seized. Police also identified 5,168 people who went without face masks. A total of five cases were registered for quarantine violations.

Amid the rise in COVID cases and community transmission, Kollam rural limits recorded the biggest number of violations in the state of 581 cases. Kollam city reported 105 cases. In Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, 217 cases were registered while 162 people were arrested.  The city recorded 184 cases and 21 arrests. Kannur recorded the fewest number of violations with two cases and four arrests. 

Police sources hinted at intensified patrolling and crackdown on Covid-19 violations across the state in the coming days.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Kerala lockdown Kerala COVID protocol
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp