Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to resign over 'poor governance'

The Opposition Leader also made a jibe at the CPI leadership and its secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Published: 14th September 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after Law Minister  K Balan defended tainted Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to step down if he has any iota of dignity left in him. He was talking to reporters here on Sunday following reports of Industries Minister EP Jayarajan's son having received commission in the Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

Chennithala claimed that the state has never had such stinking governance and people find it difficult to go forward because of the stench. Taking a dig at CPM leaders and their family members being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, Chennithala said first, Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was grilled by the central agency for 11 hours.

Now, a new allegation has come up against the industries minister's son (Jaison Raj). In the coming days, sons and daughters of more party leaders will be facing allegations. Chennithala demanded to disclose the link between Jayarajan's son and Swapna Suresh, main accused in the gold smuggling case, in the Life Mission project which is meant for providing home to the homeless people.

“Jaleel has bragged in his Facebook post that they have defeated the Opposition which had claimed that not even a fly would move about without their knowledge. In fact, we address such people as seasoned thieves. Jaleel has proved that he has outsmarted all of them,” said Chennithala.

The Opposition Leader also made a jibe at the CPI leadership and its secretary Kanam Rajendran. “It is surprising to note that Kanam has not uttered a word about the latest controversies. Where have he and his party leaders disappeared? Has Kanam gone to Kashi?” asked Chennithala.The UDF has decided to intensify its protest against Jaleel and the LDF government and will observe a fast before the Secretariat and collectorates on September 22.

