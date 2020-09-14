STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walayar sexual abuse case: Parents stage protest against probe officer MJ Sojan's promotion

They also demanded the state government to withdraw its recommendation to confer IPS on the officer and register a criminal case against him. 

Published: 14th September 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Demanding justice for Walayar kids and revocation of M J Sojan’s promotion, the children’s parents and activists protesting in front of the Police Commissioner’s office in Kochi. (Photo| Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The public would lose trust in the judiciary with the awarding of promotion to police officer MJ Sojan, who should be have been put behind bars for sabotaging the inquiry into the Walayar sexual abuse case, retired High Court judge Justice Kemal Pasha has said. He was inaugurating a satyagraha staged by the parents of the victims at Kacheripady in the city on Sunday. 

The case relates to the sexual exploitation and mysterious death of two minor Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad in 2017 and the recent acquittal of all accused by a POCSO court for want of evidence. The parents staged the protest on the birthday of the elder girl demanding the government to rescind its decision to promote Sojan as SP. 

They also demanded the state government to withdraw its recommendation to confer IPS on the officer and register a criminal case against him. 

While the elder girl, aged 13, was found hanging inside their house on January 13, 2017, her nine year-old younger sister died 52 days later in a similar manner. Since the acquittal of the accused, the family had been demanding a CBI probe into the case. MLA PT Thomas addressed the protesters and environmentalist CR Neelakandan presided over.

