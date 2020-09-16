Apologise for violent protests, CPM tells Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala correcting his earlier stand over minister KT Jaleel, he should apologise to the people for unleashing violent protests in the state, the CPM has demanded. In a statement here, the CPM said Chennithala has now made it clear that he had never stated that Jaleel is involved in gold smuggling.

“Chennithala is one person who holds press conferences on a daily basis to defame the chief minister and other ministers in the gold smuggling case. P K Kunhalikutty has alleged that gold was smuggled under the cover of the Quran. Anarchist protests are going on across the state, propelled by such exhortations. Now with Chennithala’s clarification, the reality is clearer to the public,” said CPM.

Chennithala retorted, saying that the CPM is looking for escape routes by wilful misinterpretation of his words. “What I had said was ‘there are doubts about the parcel brought by minister Jaleel through the diplomatic channel -- whether it is gold or currency -- which is mysterious’. The CPM is making feeble attempts to save its face and redeem itself from its shameful state,” said Chennithala.