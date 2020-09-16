STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Apologise for violent protests, CPM tells Chennithala

Chennithala retorted, saying that the CPM is looking for escape routes by wilful misinterpretation of his words.  

Published: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala correcting his earlier stand over minister KT Jaleel, he should apologise to the people for unleashing violent protests in the state, the CPM has demanded. In a statement here, the CPM said Chennithala has now made it clear that he had never stated that Jaleel is involved in gold smuggling. 

“Chennithala is one person who holds press conferences on a daily basis to defame the chief minister and other ministers in the gold smuggling case. P K Kunhalikutty has alleged that gold was smuggled under the cover of the Quran. Anarchist protests are going on across the state, propelled by such exhortations. Now with Chennithala’s clarification, the reality is clearer to the public,” said CPM.

Chennithala retorted, saying that the CPM is looking for escape routes by wilful misinterpretation of his words.  “What I had said was ‘there are doubts about the parcel brought by minister Jaleel through the diplomatic channel -- whether it is gold or currency -- which is mysterious’. The CPM is making feeble attempts to save its face and redeem itself from its shameful state,” said Chennithala. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala KT Jaleel
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp