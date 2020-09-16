Army jawan from Kerala's Kollam martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: An army jawan from Kollam was martyred and two others, including an officer, sustained injuries after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. They initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Rajouri by firing shelled mortars.

The soldier who attained martyrdom was identified as Aneesh Thomas, 36, a native of Alumukku in Kadakkal.

According to the official sources, the Indian army launched a retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in the Sunderbani sector. However, three army personnel were injured in the incident and later one of the soldiers succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed condolences to the death of Jawan Aneesh Thomas.