COVID-19 patients can cast postal votes in upcoming Kerala local body elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID-19 patients in Kerala can now cast postal votes in the upcoming local body elections. The state Cabinet has issued its nod for an ordinance allowing postal ballots for COVID-19 patients and other bed-ridden individuals. The ordinance is being introduced to amend the existing Kerala Panchayati Raj and Municipalities Act.

The government also decided to extend the voting time by one hour. For those who test positive for the virus just before the election date, the State Election Commission can take an appropriate decision.

The State Election Commission had earlier proposed that the government allow postal ballots or proxy votes for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine. However, there was stiff opposition from major political parties in the state to the suggestion of proxy voting. Taking this into consideration, the government decided to allow postal ballots.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 scenario in the state, an all-party meet convened by the Chief Minister last week had decided to postpone the local body elections for a brief period. The State Election Commission meanwhile has called an all-party meet to discuss the electoral preparations on Friday.