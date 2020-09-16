STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: ED quizzed Jaleel twice, likely to summon again

ED officials said the agency would interrogate eight persons including some key witnesses in the case this week.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which interrogated  minister KT Jaleel as part of its probe into the money trail behind the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel, is likely to question him again. If the secretive manner in which Jaleel had appeared for interrogation at the ED Kochi office on Friday morning had caused a furore, it has been revealed now that he was questioned on Thursday night as well.

ED to quiz  8 persons this week

“We asked him only about the copies of the Quran he had received from the UAE Consulate and his links with diplomats. It’s too early to give him a clean chit. More investigation into this aspect is on. If we receive any incriminating material during the probe, we’ll call him again,” an ED source said.Jaleel was first questioned by the ED at its Kochi office on Thursday between 7.30pm and 11pm.

He appeared before the agency again on Friday morning and the interrogation was held between 9.30am and 11.30am. He was questioned after it was revealed that the UAE Consulate handed over 300 copies of the Quran to him as part of Ramzan this year.

ED officials said the agency would interrogate eight persons including some key witnesses in the case this week. Though their names are yet to be revealed, summons has been issued to them. ED had interrogated principal secretary M Sivasankar, CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh and Jaleel.The agency has arraigned four persons so far and more persons are expected to be arraigned in the case soon.

