STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NIA gets three in custody; Swapna not produced in court due to medical tests

Sandeep Nair, Muhammad Shafi and Muhammad Ali Ebrahim were produced in the court after NIA sought their custody.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Ali Ebrahim, Sandeep Nair and Mohammed Shafi being brought to the NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kochi on Tuesday sent three accused persons in the case related to smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel to the agency’s custody for four days. Though NIA had sought custody of prime accused Swapna Suresh, she could not be produced in the court as she had to undergo tests at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. 

Sandeep Nair, Muhammad Shafi and Muhammad Ali Ebrahim were produced in the court after NIA sought their custody. They were sent to NIA custody till Friday evening. As far as Swapna is concerned, the court decided to seek the opinion of a medical board constituted to evaluate her health condition and take the necessary step. After complaining of chest pain, the medical board had advised her to undergo angiogram recently. She is currently admitted to Thrissur MCH.

Similarly, NIA had also sought custody of Muhammad Anwar T M. However, he could not be produced in the court due to some clerical mistake at Viyyur Central Jail. He will be produced in the court on Wednesday. Swapna’s counsel submitted that the court had permitted her to meet family members but it was not allowed by jail authorities. The court issued a directive to the jail superintendent in this regard.

The NIA sought the custody of the accused persons after examining the data collected from the mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices seized from them. The data retrieved from the mobile phones and laptops of Swapna and Sandeep alone is 2 TB (2,000 GB). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Swapna Suresh
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp