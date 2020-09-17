After Jaleel's grilling by NIA, Congress demands that Kerala government must be dissolved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the NIA grilling higher education minister KT Jaleel in Kochi on Thursday, the Opposition has demanded the LDF government's resignation. Congress state president Mullapally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the government should be dissolved and face fresh elections.

Mullapally also alleged that four ministers in the Pinarayi government have come under a cloud of smoke. Widespread protests by the UDF and BJP are being witnessed across the state piling up pressure on the Left government.

The Left government is feeling the heat after Jaleel was summoned by the NIA, five days after the Enforcement Directorate had questioned him twice. Pressure is mounting on the LDF government as the state has been witnessing a plethora of protests for the sixth consecutive day clamouring for the resignation of Jaleel.

Chennithala said a cabinet minister being quizzed by the NIA is an unusual incident. Talking to reporters on Thursday, he said until recently the Chief Minister had claimed that he is ready to face any probe. Jaleel continuing as minister is a challenge to democracy. Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister is protecting Jaleel because he is afraid of something.

"The LDF government has no right to continue in office. Pinarayi should step down and seek the peoples' mandate. NIA, an agency which probes terror related cases, is now interrogating Jaleel. Jaleel should step down at least as a saving grace. This is the first time in the history of the state such an incident happened. UDF will intensify its protest demanding the ouster of the government," said Chennithala.

Mullapally also called for the LDF government’s resignation, saying a Cabinet minister being questioned by the NIA after the ED had also summoned him twice was a serious issue. He alleged that Pinarayi is continuously protecting his ministers who have links in the gold smuggling case.

“If Jaleel has nothing to hide, why did he visit the investigating officials on the sly? Four LDF ministers are currently under suspicion including the Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. Pinarayi is the focal point of all the corrupt activities. He has no right to be in office. He is trying to trivialise Jaleel being questioned by the ED and now by the NIA. He is the one who behaves like a mentally deranged person," said Mullapally.

Muslim League MPs PK Kunhalikutty and ET Mohammed Basheer too demanded that Jaleel should resign, adding that the IUML will continue its protest until then. Basheer also alleged that the CPM is trying to divert attention from the Jaleel issue by raking up communalism.