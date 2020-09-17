STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some doctors oppose allowing asymptomatic migrants to work, others say it will benefit them

 An order issued by the General Administration Department allowing asymptomatic migrant labourers to work in exclusively marked zones has triggered a controversy.

Migrants, coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: An order issued by the General Administration Department allowing asymptomatic migrant labourers to work in exclusively marked zones has triggered a controversy. The order was issued as the Industries Department sought relaxations of quarantine norms saying the restrictions were delaying infrastructure projects in the state. While a section of doctors have opposed the order, many said it will benefit the workers.

“If the labourers are allowed to work in exclusively marked areas while taking precautions, it will be beneficial. Less than 5 per cent of migrant labourers who tested Covid positive in Ernakulam district are symptomatic. The labourers are healthy and don’t seem vulnerable. They continue to stay in Kerala as our health system is better and they can support their families back home who have been affected due to job loss,” National Health Mission (NHM) nodal officer for Athithi Devo Bhava migrant welfare projects Dr Akhil Xavier Manuel told TNIE. He said we had to accept Covid as a reality and learn to live with, treat and mitigate it. 

“The suggestion is not meant for footloose labourers who mingle with the public but for those employed in the industrial sector and live on the premises of the site. In fact, we implemented the method in Ernakulam three weeks ago. We monitor the pulse oxygen levels of asymptomatic patients twice a day and shift those who develop health problems to Covid First-Line Treatment Centres,” he said. 

Executive director of Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development Benoy Peter said though chances of a migrant labourer working in an industrial unit contracting Covid is low, the infection will spread in the community if one person gets infected as they live in crowded labour camps.“Migrant labourers in the organised sector rarely mingle with people and mostly live on project premises. Hence, chances of infection are scarce. However, I don’t think it is practical to segregate the workers who tested positive and allow them to work in exclusive areas. Providing them FLTC-like facilities on the work site may also not be practical,” Benoy said.

There are around 35 lakh migrant labourers in Kerala and around 3.5 lakh workers returned to their native states in Shramik special trains when the pandemic hit. The number of labourers who returned by bus and flights is not available. Most of the migrant workers are employed in the organised sector and are not willing to return home as the employers are providing them all amenities here and they are able to support their families back home, said Benoy.

migrant labourers asymptomatic COVID 19 Kerala
