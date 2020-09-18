STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I can be killed, not defeated, says Kerala minister KT Jaleel a day after NIA grilling

Jaleel also took a jibe at the media for announcing his whereabouts through their live broadcasts which helped the protesters unleash their attacks against him

Published: 18th September 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Police take Youth Congress workers into custody during the latter’s protest against Minister K T Jaleel who appeared for interrogation at the NIA office in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher education minister K T Jaleel who is in the eye of a storm maintained that he can be killed, but not defeated. A day after the NIA grilled him for eight hours, the minister, who is expected to be summoned by the Customs very soon, has taken to Facebook yet again. He claimed innocence, saying that his stand will be the same irrespective of which investigating agency questions him.

Jaleel who reached his official residence 'Ganga' near Cantonment House within two and a half hours after the NIA's questioning on Thursday maintained that he has nothing to fear, as he is answerable only to God. He also took a jibe at the media for announcing his whereabouts through their live broadcasts which helped the protesters unleash their attacks against him.

ALSO READ: NIA questions KT Jaleel for seven hours, hide-and-seek move to evade media fails

"A section of the people spread the message as if it's my last thoughts before being hung when in reality I was summoned as a witness as per NIA Cr. PC 160. Once the NIA released the notice by 8 pm, the false propagandists changed their stand," said Jaleel in his Facebook post.

He also added that when he has only 19.5 cents of land and a house in his name and that too which has got Rs 5 lakh loan, with the meagre salary balance from his and his wife's salary, there is nothing he has to hide. Jaleel also attached a picture of the article which had come in the mouthpiece of the BJP where he claimed that fascist forces are trying to attach him to vested groups.

