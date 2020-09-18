Lose weight to beat Covid-19, follow healthy lifestyle, say experts

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unhealthy food habits coupled with the sedentary lifestyle of Keralites could prove fatal as the state braces for the Covid-19 case peak. Citing global studies that being obese doubles the risk of hospitalisation and increases the risk of dying due to Covid-19, the state health department has stressed the need for adhering to a healthy lifestyle.

The department also says that the young population should exercise extra caution as obesity is prevalent among them. To corroborate the same, it points out that of the young Covid patients admitted in ICUs, obesity has found to be the villain.

“Intensive Care Unit and ventilator admissions are increasing in the state. It is obvious that the elderly and those with comorbidities might need ICU or ventilator care. But now, young patients also need ICU admission and of them, a majority are found to be obese,” said an officer of the health department.

When asked about this, Dr Bipin Gopal, state nodal officer for non-communicable diseases, said, “Obesity is a problem and it is prevalent among the young generation. It is one of the triggering factors that could worsen the Covid-19 condition.”

An intensive care specialist at a government medical college hospital said, “Excess weight might result in other diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and a weakened immune system. This can make these individuals more vulnerable to Covid-19.”

Earlier, the Public Health England, an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom, had stated that people with excess weight were at greater risk of needing hospital admission or intensive care. It was also found that people with obesity and Covid-19 were twice as likely to end up in the hospital and 74 per cent more likely to be admitted to intensive care. They were also more at risk of dying of Covid-19.

“In the light of the study, the UK government released a new national strategy for tackling obesity. A similar strategy should be followed by the state. We have this ‘eat right’ campaign. But it will have to be strengthened. People should be made aware of the need to stick to a healthy and nutritious diet,” said the specialist.

At the same time, a section of the health officials said the state government should immediately roll out a campaign with the message ‘lose weight to beat Covid-19.’

Recently, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in a social media post said ICU/ventilator admissions are on the rise in the state. Citing the condition at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said there are two categories of admissions at the ICU -- the elderly and youngsters who are obese. The minister who tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated at the MCH was discharged on Tuesday.