STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lose weight to beat Covid-19, follow healthy lifestyle, say experts

The department also says that the young population should exercise extra caution as obesity is prevalent among them.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unhealthy food habits coupled with the sedentary lifestyle of Keralites could prove fatal as the state braces for the Covid-19 case peak. Citing global studies that being obese doubles the risk of hospitalisation and increases the risk of dying due to Covid-19, the state health department has stressed the need for adhering to a healthy lifestyle. 

The department also says that the young population should exercise extra caution as obesity is prevalent among them. To corroborate the same, it points out that of the young Covid patients admitted in ICUs, obesity has found to be the villain. 

“Intensive Care Unit and ventilator admissions are increasing in the state. It is obvious that the elderly and those with comorbidities might need ICU or ventilator care. But now, young patients also need ICU admission and of them, a majority are found to be obese,” said an officer of the health department. 

When asked about this, Dr Bipin Gopal, state nodal officer for non-communicable diseases, said, “Obesity is a problem and it is prevalent among the young generation. It is one of the triggering factors that could worsen the Covid-19 condition.”

An intensive care specialist at a government medical college hospital said, “Excess weight might result in other diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and a weakened immune system. This can make these individuals more vulnerable to Covid-19.”

Earlier, the Public Health England, an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom, had stated that people with excess weight were at greater risk of needing hospital admission or intensive care. It was also found that people with obesity and Covid-19 were twice as likely to end up in the hospital and 74 per cent more likely to be admitted to intensive care. They were also more at risk of dying of Covid-19.

“In the light of the study, the UK government released a new national strategy for tackling obesity. A similar strategy should be followed by the state. We have this ‘eat right’ campaign. But it will have to be strengthened. People should be made aware of the need to stick to a healthy and nutritious diet,” said the specialist. 

At the same time, a section of the health officials said the state government should immediately roll out a campaign with the message ‘lose weight to beat Covid-19.’  

Recently, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in a social media post said ICU/ventilator admissions are on the rise in the state. Citing the condition at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said there are two categories of admissions at the ICU -- the elderly and youngsters who are obese. The minister who tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated at the MCH was discharged on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp