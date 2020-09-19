Court orders to hand over Manarcad church to Orthodox faction

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the decades-long Malankara Church dispute, a sub-court here on Friday ordered the handover of the St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church in Manarcad to the Orthodox faction. The order comes as a huge setback to the Jacobite faction, as the Manarcad church is one of the most prominent shrines under it, with several profit-making establishments functioning under it. The parish has more than 3,500 families as its members.

Moreover, the church is an internationally renowned Marian pilgrimage centre with faithful from across the country and abroad visiting it every year. Earlier, upholding that all churches under the Jacobite faction should be governed as per the 1934 Malankara Church Constitution, the Supreme Court had directed the group to hand over all churches to the Orthodox faction.

Following this, the Orthodox faction approached the Kottayam sub-court with an appeal concerning the Manarcad church. Adv M C Scaria, who appeared for the Orthodox Church in the court, pointed out the apex court’s ruling that a new governing body should be constituted as per the 1934 constitution. “The documents, keys, and all accounts related to the church should be handed over to this administrative body,” he said.

‘New order will pave way for peace in Malankara Church’

Welcoming the sub-court order, Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Orthodox Church synod secretary and assistant metropolitan to Kottayam diocese, said it would pave the way for peace in the Malankara Church.

“The court has ordered to convene a general body of those who abide by the 1934 Malankara Church Constitution to elect a new governing body. This body will then get the administrative powers of the church. The order also stipulates that no one should obstruct the new body from carrying out its duties,” he said.

Mar Diascoros expressed hope that the order would end the differences of opinion within the Malankara Church. It would hopefully enable the faithful to stay as a herd, similar to the one that existed during the 1958-1975 period, he said. Mar Diascoros also called upon the faithful to think and make appropriate decisions, after understanding the vested interests certain stakeholders have in creating conflicts between two parties with the same traditions and mode of worship.

Meanwhile, the Jacobite faction is awaiting a certified copy of the judgment to initiate further steps. The Church is planning to file an appeal in the High Court against the order. The Manarcad church parish only has Jacobites as its members, and it was unfair to hand over the right of the church to the Orthodox faction, said the members of the Jacobite faction. This is injustice, they added.