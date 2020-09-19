STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Police finally invites NSA Ajit Doval to force’s event

This was the first time that the Kerala Police had invited the 1968 batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre, to any of a their events.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the 13th edition of ‘cOcOn-2020’, an international conference on data privacy and hacking organised by the state police in association with the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace and Information Security Research Association, held on the virtual platform, on Friday.

This was the first time that the Kerala Police had invited the 1968 batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre, to any of a their events. The move surprised many, as it came at a time when Central agencies were tightening the noose around the accused in the gold smuggling case, in which the names of a few LDF ministers and the CM’s Office have also been dragged.

Sources in the police department said last year, the state police had invited Nagaland Governor R N Ravi, an IPS officer (retired) of the 1976 batch and the former deputy national security advisor, to deliver the first talk in a series of lectures at the Police Training College. They said even when the Kerala Police invited Ravi, Doval’s junior, they skipped Doval.

Comments

