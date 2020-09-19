Local self-govt polls should not be delayed indefinitely: All-party meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission should take into account the rapid spread of Covid-19 while deciding the date, but the local body elections should not be delayed indefinitely. This was the consensus that emerged at an all-party meeting convened by the state poll panel on Friday to discuss preparations for the impending local body elections.The meeting, convened by State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran, also discussed the precautions to be adopted for the election in the wake of the pandemic.

The commissioner assured the political parties that their demands will be considered. He said the election date will be announced only after further discussions with the police and health departments and also after examining all aspects. Representatives of all major political parties participated in the meeting held at Mascot Hotel. A draft note prepared by the commission on the precautions to be taken during Covid-19 was circulated to the participants.

Opposition’s suggestions

The Congress and other UDF constituent parties put forward some suggestions before the poll panel which included assigning one EVM per 500 voters to ensure that voting goes on smoothly while following Covid protocol. They also urged the State Election Commission to examine the practical aspects of the government’s decision to allow postal voting for those under observation and residing in containment zones. Transparency should be ensured if this reform is implemented, said the parties.