STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muslim groups miffed by bid to give Jaleel issue a religious colour

They feel all parties, media and minister himself are trying to derive political mileage out of it

Published: 19th September 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim organisations are peeved at the bid to divert the suspicion on Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel’s role in the gold smuggling case by giving it a religious colour. They point to the ongoing discussions focusing on the Holy Quran and Zakat as an example. The organisations feel that all political parties, the chief minister, media and Jaleel himself are trying to hit upon the religious angle to derive political mileage out of the issue. The latest is CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who brought in the religious angle in his write-up  in the party mouthpiece on Friday to defend Jaleel. 

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), student wing of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, which is the top body of EK Sunni faction, on Friday issued a statement  condemning the deliberate attempt to focus on the Quran. The statement warned against playing into the hands of communal forces.  “The issue is a violation of diplomatic protocol or gold smuggling and let the discussion focus on that. Why should the discussion focus on the Quran or Zakat? Would this be an issue even if the baggage contained non-Quran stuff? All political parties should desist from this,” urged Sathar Panthaloor,  state general secretary, SKSSF. EK Sunni faction has traditionally been IUML supporters and it has come against the IUML itself for giving a religious colour to the issue. 

Meanwhile, the Kanthapuram Sunni faction has apparently thrown its weight behind Jaleel in the matter. In an article in Siraj daily, the Kanthapuram faction mouthpiece ,  O M Tharuvana said the LDF is all set to return to power in the state next year. He alleged that a  Congress-IUML-BJP alliance can be seen in the protests demanding the resignation of Jaleel. Mujahid leader Hussein Madavoor also pointed out that the Quran and Zakat are unnecessarily being dragged into the issue. “All parties are guilty of this,” he told TNIE. 

Ashraf Kadakkal,  Islamic scholar,  said the BJP is likely to project Jaleel issue as an instance of Left-jihadi nexus at the pan-India level, especially in the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. “They would love to play it up as an instance of  how a Left government had compromised diplomatic safety  to propagate Quran,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim organisations KT Jaleel gold smuggling
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp