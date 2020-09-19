Seventh accused confessed to role in smuggling 88.5 kg gold, says NIA

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel has revealed that the seventh accused in the case was associated with the smuggling of 88.5kg of gold. This was stated in the report filed at the NIA Court in Kochi on the expiry of the custody of four accused persons on Friday.As per the report, the seventh accused, Muhammad Shafi, a native of Malappuram, confessed that he was associated with the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic baggage about 20 times.

“He arranged to send 88.5kg of gold from the UAE, of which 47.5kg of gold was contributed by him and his associates. He also disclosed the details of his associates in the UAE who had procured the gold for smuggling, as decided during their conspiracy. He also facilitated the camouflaging and concealment of gold in the baggage in the UAE to avoid detection by Customs authorities,” the report said.

Earlier, NIA had found that 164kg of gold in total had been smuggled since September last year. According to NIA, the conspiracy to smuggle gold through the diplomatic baggage was hatched in various meetings held by accused persons in the UAE, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. “Of the 30 accused persons in the case, around 15 people visited the UAE on various occasions.

The seventh accused identified the locations in the UAE where they hatched the conspiracy through Google Maps during interrogation. The conspiracy regarding procuring the gold and concealing it in the diplomatic baggage was hatched in the UAE. In Thiruvananthapuram, the conspiracy was related to receiving the baggage containing gold which would arrive through the diplomatic channel. In Malappuram and Kozhikode, the conspiracy was related to funding and sale of smuggled gold,” a source said.

Meanwhile, NIA on Friday produced Sandeep Nair, Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Ali Ebrahim and Muhammad Anwar in the court on the expiry of their custody. The court remanded them in judicial custody till October 8. The other 12 accused persons who are in judicial custody were examined by the court via videoconferencing and their judicial custody term was extended to October 8.

Swapna Suresh, who also appeared before the court via videoconferencing from Viyyur Central Jail, requested the court to grand her bail stating her medical condition. Another key accused, K T Rameez told the court that he could not eat due to abdominal issues and underwent treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. He asked the court to arrange treatment in some other hospital. The court asked him to file a petition in this regard.