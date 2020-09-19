STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Smuggling ring kidnaps expatriate suspecting him to be gold carrier

Revealing the existence of gold smuggling rackets in the northern districts of Kerala, one more kidnapping incident was reported from Malappuram on Friday.

Published: 19th September 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Revealing the existence of gold smuggling rackets in the northern districts of Kerala, one more kidnapping incident was reported from Malappuram on Friday. In the incident, the smuggling racket kidnapped a Kozhikode native suspecting that he was a gold carrier. Kondotty police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening. The members of the racket kidnapped Riyas,36, son of Ibrahim, Paracheri house, a native of Kunduthodu near Kuttiady in Kozhikode - from Kalothu in Kondotty while he was heading to his house in a taxi from Kozhikode airport. Police came to know about the incident when the taxi driver informed them about the kidnap. Based on the statement of the taxi driver, police on the same day began a hunt for the missing person. But on Friday morning, Riyas contacted the police and said he was released by the racket.

Kondotty sub Inspector Vinod Valiyatoor said Riyas was released by the gang after they realised that he was not a gold carrier working for them.“Riyas was working as a driver in a Gulf country. He lost his job due to the pandemic. Knowing about his decision to go back to Kerala, some people contacted him and asked him to carry some gold to Kerala. They also offered Rs 30,000 for carrying gold after checking the purchase receipts. When he reached Dubai airport on Thursday, the people who had earlier approached him gave gold compounds in capsule form without  receipts. But Riyas refused to help them smuggle the gold,” Valiyatoor said.

Riyas landed at Kozhikode airport on Thursday evening. The members of the racket in Kerala were present near the airport. “When they saw Riyas heading to Kozhikode in a taxi, they thought he was fleeing from them with their gold. They chased down his taxi at Kalothu near Kondotty and kidnapped him. Later, when they realised that Riyas was not carrying the gold, they released him,” Valiyatoor added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp