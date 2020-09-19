Smuggling ring kidnaps expatriate suspecting him to be gold carrier

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Revealing the existence of gold smuggling rackets in the northern districts of Kerala, one more kidnapping incident was reported from Malappuram on Friday. In the incident, the smuggling racket kidnapped a Kozhikode native suspecting that he was a gold carrier. Kondotty police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening. The members of the racket kidnapped Riyas,36, son of Ibrahim, Paracheri house, a native of Kunduthodu near Kuttiady in Kozhikode - from Kalothu in Kondotty while he was heading to his house in a taxi from Kozhikode airport. Police came to know about the incident when the taxi driver informed them about the kidnap. Based on the statement of the taxi driver, police on the same day began a hunt for the missing person. But on Friday morning, Riyas contacted the police and said he was released by the racket.

Kondotty sub Inspector Vinod Valiyatoor said Riyas was released by the gang after they realised that he was not a gold carrier working for them.“Riyas was working as a driver in a Gulf country. He lost his job due to the pandemic. Knowing about his decision to go back to Kerala, some people contacted him and asked him to carry some gold to Kerala. They also offered Rs 30,000 for carrying gold after checking the purchase receipts. When he reached Dubai airport on Thursday, the people who had earlier approached him gave gold compounds in capsule form without receipts. But Riyas refused to help them smuggle the gold,” Valiyatoor said.

Riyas landed at Kozhikode airport on Thursday evening. The members of the racket in Kerala were present near the airport. “When they saw Riyas heading to Kozhikode in a taxi, they thought he was fleeing from them with their gold. They chased down his taxi at Kalothu near Kondotty and kidnapped him. Later, when they realised that Riyas was not carrying the gold, they released him,” Valiyatoor added.