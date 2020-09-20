STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling rackets increasingly active in Kerala, say Customs officers

Customs officers believe incidents related to gold smuggling through the Kozhikode airport have revealed the growing presence of illegal networks in the state.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Vishnuprasad K P 
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The high-profile investigation into the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case and the coronavirus pandemic have not deterred racketeers from smuggling in the yellow metal, if recent developments are any indication.

Customs officers believe incidents related to gold smuggling through the Kozhikode airport have revealed the growing presence of illegal networks in the state.

Following up on an attack on two Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers, amid monthly gold seizures of 30-40 kilograms from the airport, Thursday’s kidnapping of a Kozhikode native — who was mistaken for a carrier — is a clear indication of the rackets’ increasing activities, the Customs said.

Riyas, a resident of Kuttiady, was kidnapped while travelling from Kozhikode airport after the smuggling gang suspected him to be a carrier who was fleeing with their gold.

The gang took him to their hideout and beat him up to recover the illegal gold. But Riyas was released later as he managed to convince the gang that he was not a carrier.

The DRI officers were attacked in the first week of September by two youngsters while the officers tried to stop the duo’s vehicle at Kondotty.

They knocked down the officers travelling on a motorbike using their car and attempted to flee. But DRI officers managed to catch them and seize 4.3kg of gold compound worth more than Rs 1.5 crore from their vehicle. 

“If we seize a small quantity of gold every month from the airport, we can accept the logic that individuals are smuggling gold for personal purposes. But we seize 30-40kg gold every month. This indicates that some gangs are controlling smuggling operations from safe places,” said a Customs officer. The officer said the agency may launch an investigation into the kidnapping to unearth the racket behind it. But the officer said it is a tough challenge. 

“We have limitations to act in this case because we didn’t recover gold from Riyas. But we can investigate the incident by gathering the contact details of Riyas. Also, we require permission from higher authorities to extend our investigation to smugglers. We also don’t have a sufficient number of officers to investigate outside the airport. Yet, we will look into the case,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling gold smuggling
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp