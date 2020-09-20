Kerala High Court directive to provide best treatment to Swami Prakashananda

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, Varkala, to provide the best available treatment to Swami Prakashananda, former head of Sivagiri Mutt, who was allegedly ill-treated by the mutt.

The Bench also directed the medical superintendent of Sree Narayana Medical Mission Hospital, Varkala, to inform the day-to-day update on the health condition and well being of Swami to Dr Vikraman, the brother of the Swami and a doctor at KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, by every evening.

The court also gave Swami’s brother the liberty to suggest the best line of treatment to further improve his health.

Meanwhile, Swami’s brother informed the court that Swami was receiving the best treatment available and he was happy with it.

A Division Bench comprising Justice S V Bhatti and Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the observation while disposing of a petition filed by Vijendrakumar M, a mentor of Swami, alleging that Swami was kept under illegal custody at the hospital by Swami Visudhananda and Swami Sandrananda, president and secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Saghom Trust, Sivagiri Mutt, respectively. He argued that Swami was kept in a dilapidated room in the hospital complex.