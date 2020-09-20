Kerala Police's annual cybersecurity conference witnesses attendance of over 5,000 people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual cybersecurity conference of Kerala Police, cOcOn 2020, concluded here on Saturday.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day conference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the conference, over the years, has evolved into a reputed international event on cybersecurity.

He lauded the participation of the business community in the conference. “It ensures security in businesses. Also, the business community plays a big role in the society’s development,” he said.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said that despite the conference being held virtually due to Covid-induced restrictions, the event evoked a good response.

Over 7,500 people registered for the event and above 5,000 attended. There event recorded two million views on social media. cOcOn organising committee vice-chairman ADGP Manoj Abraham said that the conference aims at creating a safe internet space.

“We are living in the era of the internet and technology has become a part of our life, be it business or studies. Even cyber crimes are on the rise. Several cases, especially those involving women and children, were reported in the past six months alone. cOcOn will help resolve these issues effectively,” he said.