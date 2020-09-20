STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha MP from Kollam N K Premachandran tests positive for COVID-19

The MP had undergone the coronavirus test after a few of his colleagues, who had attended the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament, got infected

Published: 20th September 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha MP from Kollam N K Premachandran

Lok Sabha MP from Kollam N K Premachandran (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Lok Sabha member from Kollam NK Premachandran was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital after he tested positive for COVID-19. 

The MP had undergone the coronavirus test after a few of his colleagues, who had attended the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament, got infected

He had attended the Lok Sabha session and a press conference with other UDF MPs on Saturday. Later, on Sunday morning, he had attended a protest organised against the rude behaviour of Kerala Police.

The MP has advised all those who have come in contact with him and others to undergo self-isolation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam MP NK Premchandran Coronavirus Parliament Monsoon Session
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp