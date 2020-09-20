Lok Sabha MP from Kollam N K Premachandran tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Lok Sabha member from Kollam NK Premachandran was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The MP had undergone the coronavirus test after a few of his colleagues, who had attended the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament, got infected

He had attended the Lok Sabha session and a press conference with other UDF MPs on Saturday. Later, on Sunday morning, he had attended a protest organised against the rude behaviour of Kerala Police.

The MP has advised all those who have come in contact with him and others to undergo self-isolation.