STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Met dept issues red alert in 10 districts of Kerala as rains gain strength

The rain gained strength after the formation of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning.

Published: 20th September 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode rains, Kerala rains, monsoon

Locals walk back home in rain-soaked Kozhikode district.(Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

 The state, which received heavy rain on Sunday leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged, is in for more heavy showers on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning of extreme heavy rain till Monday noon. 

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in 10 districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, from Monday till Tuesday noon. The rain gained strength following the formation of a low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, which is expected to strengthen further. Vadakara in Kozhikode district recorded the highest rainfall of 209mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30am on Sunday.

In Kasaragod, around 20 families were shifted to safer locations, fearing landslides in Vellarikkundu taluk in the wake of incessant rain that has been lashing the district for the past two days. The district received 188mm of rain in 24 hours. In Idukki, a man who was trapped under the Kunjithanni bridge  after the water level rose in Muthirapuzha following heavy rain was rescued by fire and rescue personnel. 

With the water level rising in the Chalakudy river, the district administration has issued an alert to the people living on the the banks of the river in Kunnukara, Parakkadavu and Puthanvelikkara panchayats.
Three units of the National Disaster Response Force have reached Kerala after rain gained momentum. The three units are now positioned at Wayanad, Malappuram and Thrissur. Already two teams are positioned in Idukki and Kozhikode districts. The water level in Sholayar, Kallarkutty, Poringalkuthu, lower Periyar, Mangalamdam, Muzhiyar and Banasura reservoirs have reached near the full reservoir capacity and authorities have issued the third stage of alert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala monsoon Indian Meteorological Department IMD Red Alert orange alert
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp