Salary cut: Kerala government to offer benefits to pacify disgruntled employees

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is considering some relief measures to help its employees participate in the salary deferment-cum-investment plan comfortably.

The Covid-19 Income Support Scheme (CISS) is a compulsory deferring of six days’ salary of the employees for five months starting September.

The options before the government are to put off the employees’ statutory or other payments to the government, like the additional contribution made by an employee to the provident fund or home loans or any other payment, sources in the Finance Department said.

“Repayment of festival advances can also be deferred until the contribution to the CISS ends. These options will be presented at the virtual conference scheduled with employees’ organisations on Tuesday,” said a senior officer.

The government faced an embarrassment after pro-CPM and pro-CPI employees organisations raised their voice against the CISS, which is a slightly modified version of the compulsory salary deferment held between April and August 2020.

The pro-CPM NGO Union has asked the government to have a rethink on the present format of CISS, while the pro-UDF employees’ outfits are already on a protest path.

The pro-CPI Joint Council of State Service Organisations asked the government to withdraw the scheme.

“The government should not ignore the resentment among employees and teachers. It should consider alternative options like raising the retirement age to tide over its crisis,” it said.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said in an FB post that the uncertainty over GST dues, hike in social security pensions and free food kits were the compelling reasons to continue with the deferment.

The deferred amount will be merged with the employee’s provident fund on April 1, 2021. Nine per cent interest will be given to the amount till the merger and PF’s rate of interest afterwards.

Meanwhile, the repayment plan of the first deferment has also irked the employees’ associations.

Under this plan, the employees are free to withdraw the deferred amount, which will be merged with the provident fund, after June 1, 2021.

The PF merger plan was drawn up since the government is unable to repay the full amount, Rs 2,500 crore, at a go.

Medical assns flay move to extend deferment

The government’s decision to extend the salary cut for another six months has irked various medical associations, who have come out with a warning that they would be forced to choose the protest path if the decision was not reconsidered.

“It is condemnable that the state government decided to extend the salary cut. Earlier, the association through various representations had asked the government to exempt health workers from the cut and reimburse the amount deducted from their salaries.

"But it paid no heed. Instead, it was extended,” KGMOA state committee said in a statement. Meanwhile, KGMCTA alleged the extension of the salary challenge was a blatant violation of the Supreme Court’s and Centre’s directives.

“The apex court and the Centre had directed that the salary of health workers should be paid on time. But here it is being violated,” alleged Dr Suresh Babu V K, president, KGMCTA.