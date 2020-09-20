STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Slightest negligence could prove fatal: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on rising COVID-19 cases

State’s single-day Covid case count crosses 4,000-mark for the third consecutive day; Pinarayi cites carelessness as the driving factor for the surging viral spread.

Published: 20th September 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

VTMs consisting of samples collected from people for coronavirus test in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the state hitting a new peak in Covid-19 cases each day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday cited carelessness as the driving factor for the surging viral spread.

Among other factors, people’s negligence in adhering to the Covid protocol during Onam may also have influenced the rise in cases, he said.

The CM warned the state will have to pay a heavy price if the guard is lowered as the state is reported to be dealing with a mutated and more infectious variety of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

On the day, the state recorded new single-day highs of 4,644 fresh cases, 18 deaths and 2,862 recoveries.

“Reports say our country is going to have a new wave of infection which is likely to be even more devastating. A report that needs to be read alongside that is the mutant form of the virus that is in circulation in the state. It is considered to be a destructive one. Thus, the slightest negligence could prove fatal,” he said.

While the key will be to strengthen prevention and control measures, the onus will be on the people to discharge their social responsibility, he said. 

The CM highlighted the challenge of mutation based on a study carried out jointly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Last Monday, he had stated that— in the light of the finding— the government had decided to conduct a genome sequencing study of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in various parts of the state.

The study had two major findings, that it is the A2a virus clade which is predominant in the state, and that there is a mutant variant called D614G.

While expressing concern over the trend of infection in the state capital, the CM stressed on the likelihood of a super spread at Nedumkandam in Idukki after a fish vendor who turned positive reported more than 3,000 contacts.

“The Nedumkandam town has been closed down. Forty-eight persons, including a fish vendor and panchayat, excise and bank officials, were infected. The health department has said the contact history of the fish vendor is one of the largest in the state,” he said.

In Ernakulam, all local bodies had contact transmission, with 28 of the 42 clusters being large community clusters.

In Pathanamthitta, clusters are being reported because of marriage functions. An institutional cluster based at a private hospital in Thiruvalla has also been reported, he said. 

“In Wayanad, officials including a sub-collector have entered self-isolation after the District Jail Superintendent tested positive. In Kannur, incidents of healthcare workers getting infected is on the rise.”

The CM also complained that, in Kasaragod, the non-cooperation of people belonging to the coastal clusters has turned problematic. 

Highest single-day spike 

With 4,644 fresh cases being reported on Saturday, the number of active cases in the state rose to 37,488.

As 2,862 people recovered on the day, the total recoveries rose to 92,951 while the Covid toll reached 519 with the confirmation of 18 more deaths.

Of the new cases, 3,781 resulted from local contact, which includes 229 cases with unknown sources of infection. Those who tested positive newly includes 265 returnees, 86 healthcare workers and 14 staff of INHS, Ernakulam.

‘Govt conducting minimal tests deliberately’

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged the LDF Government is conducting minimal Covid-19 tests deliberately.

He said the health department is conducting 50,000 Covid tests only on some days at a time when testing needs to be increased to one lakh per day.

Chennithala demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explain why testing is not being increased.

Jayarajan, wife discharged from MCH

Kannur: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and his wife P K Indira were discharged from Kannur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday after testing negative for Covid-19. The minister and his wife returned to their house at Pappinisserry. Both of them tested negative in an antigen test conducted in the hospital on Saturday morning.

“Though they tested negative, the duo will have to continue home isolation for one more week to make sure that they have cured completely,” said hospital authorities. 

Kadannappally tests negative for Covid-19

Kannur: Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday. The test results of all tonal staff members of the minister too have turned negative.

Kadannappally was put under quarantine as his additional private secretary tested positive for the virus infection a week ago. Though the minister has tested negative, he will complete the quarantine period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala covid 19 cases covid 19 Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp