STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

What do NIA arrests of Al-Qaeda operatives indicate about Kerala?

It’s a place of refuge for terrorist groups, especially Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh which has roots in West Bengal and Assam — the states which contribute the largest migrant workforce to Kerala.

Published: 20th September 2020 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Special Branch officers recording the statement and collecting evidence from the co-habitants of su spected Al-Qaeda operatives in front of the NIA office.

Special Branch officers recording the statement and collecting evidence from the co-habitants of su spected Al-Qaeda operatives in front of the NIA office.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of three members of an Al Qaeda-affiliated group is not the first incident in which members of international terror groups were traced from Kerala.

The state is turning out to be a haven for terrorist groups especially Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) which has roots in West Bengal and Assam — the states which contribute the largest migrant workforce to Kerala.

Earlier this year, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had prepared data about the number of JMB members caught from various states till January 2020. Of the 120 JMB members arrested, 59 were caught from Assam and 42 from West Bengal.

ALSO READ | Arrest of Al-Qaeda men shows Kerala is safe haven for terrorists: State BJP chief Surendran

After these two states, four JMB members each were caught from Kerala and Jharkhand.

Apart from that, it was found that some of the JMB operatives arrested from West Bengal and Assam had stayed in Kerala.

Last year, West Bengal police arrested Abdul Matin from Malappuram in the 2014 Burdwan blast case. Another JMB operative was arrested by NIA in 2018.

According to NIA sources, Maoists from other states, including West Bengal, used to travel to Kerala when agencies started a crackdown on their home turf. Now even other terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and JMB are coming to southern states.

ALSO READ | NIA Al-Qaeda operatives' arrests: Central agencies had eye on rackets bringing Bangladeshis to Kerala

“It is the journey distance that ensures a safe haven for them in southern states, especially Kerala. Similarly, the migrant workforce is so high in Kerala that operatives can settle in places like Perumbavoor without being noticed by any agency.

"Though these persons submit various documents to prove their identity before the employers, a detailed check on the history of the person at the native place is not possible,” an official said.

Other than JMB, Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives Tehsin Akthar and Zia Ur Rehman alias Waqas Ahmed were found to have stayed secretly in Munnar for months in 2013.

Both Tehsin and Waqas were top leaders of IM, but the arrest of Yasin Bhatkal and the duo almost spelt doom for the terror group.

Waqas was a Pakistan national. However, it was after the arrest of the duo in 2014 that the state police came to know about their stay in Kerala.

Similarly, a top Maoist leader Malla Raja Reddy and wife Suguna were traced by Andhra Police at Angamaly in December 2007.

They were wanted in over a dozen Maoist cases. Alam Jeb Afridi who was involved in several terror strikes, including the 2015 arson at the Israeli Visa Centre in Bengaluru, had visited Kochi and did a recce of Jewish Synagogue in Fort Kochi.

He was part of 20 persons from other states who trained at Wagamon before the 2008 Ahmedabad blast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Kerala NIA arrests Al Qaeda
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp